Class Eyes $14M Deal With Pa. County After $68M Privacy Win

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 10:02 PM EDT) -- A class of nearly 68,000 inmates urged a Pennsylvania federal judge Tuesday to preliminarily approve a $14 million settlement it reached with a Philadelphia-area county that agreed to drop its appeal of a jury's verdict finding each member whose criminal records were illegally made public online is owed $1,000. The jury awarded $68 million to the class, but the class said in its motion for preliminary approval that there are only about 40,000 members with current addresses in Bucks County's data base, and even "if every one filed a claim — something unprecedented in the history of Rule 23 — each would receive about...

