9th Circ. Told Not To Revive Class Claims In Heavy Bat Suit

Law360 (May 20, 2020, 9:03 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit shouldn't reverse a lower court's ruling that stripped class allegations from a suit accusing a baseball equipment manufacturer of mislabeling the weight of its bats, because the claims were a swing and a miss, the company told the court. Easton Diamond Sports LLC made its case to the court Tuesday, arguing in a 62-page brief that the class allegations laid against it were so shoddy that the customer who brought them struck out at the pleading stage. "A class action could not provide bat purchasers with any benefit not already available to them," the bat maker said. "Instead,...

