Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

9th Circ. Told Not To Revive Class Claims In Heavy Bat Suit

Law360 (May 20, 2020, 9:03 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit shouldn't reverse a lower court's ruling that stripped class allegations from a suit accusing a baseball equipment manufacturer of mislabeling the weight of its bats, because the claims were a swing and a miss, the company told the court.

Easton Diamond Sports LLC made its case to the court Tuesday, arguing in a 62-page brief that the class allegations laid against it were so shoddy that the customer who brought them struck out at the pleading stage.

"A class action could not provide bat purchasers with any benefit not already available to them," the bat maker said. "Instead,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!