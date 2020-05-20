DOL Greenlights Bonuses For Workers Without Set Schedules

Vin Gurrieri By

Law360 is providing free access to its coronavirus coverage to make sure all members of the legal community have accurate information in this time of uncertainty and change. Use the form below to sign up for any of our daily newsletters. Signing up for any of our section newsletters will opt you in to the daily Coronavirus briefing.

Sign up for our Employment newsletter You must correct or enter the following before you can sign up: Select more newsletters to receive for free [+] Show less [-] Thank You!

Law360 (May 20, 2020, 11:57 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor unveiled a final rule on Wednesday that lets employers offer workers with "fluctuating workweeks" bonuses and hazard pay, saying the regulations free businesses up to explore new ways of paying those workers amid the ongoing pandemic.The rule revamps the DOL's existing regulatory framework for how overtime is calculated under the Fair Labor Standards Act for salaried workers who aren't exempt from overtime and whose hours vary every week.The rule expressly gives employers the green light to give workers incentive-based payments like bonuses, hazard pay and commissions on top of the fixed weekly salaries those workers get, with the DOL saying that such payments "are compatible" with the fluctuating workweek overtime calculation method. The rule also says that employers must include those added payments in the calculation of a worker's so-called regular rate of pay as required by the FLSA.Cheryl Stanton, administrator of the DOL's Wage and Hour Division , said in a press call with reporters that the rule gives businesses "flexibility" as they try to navigate the various issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic."For employers and employees managing the challenges of COVID-19, the rule … enhances flexibility to provide hazard pay and promote health and safety in the workplace by promoting flexible work schedules with staggered start and end times, and implement social distancing in the workplace," Stanton said.In a subsequent written statement, Stanton said the rule will provide "clarity" for businesses that are "looking for new ways to better compensate their workers" but that have long faced uncertainty about whether bonuses could be paid to workers with fluctuating workweeks.The fluctuating workweek formula for employers whose workers' hours vary widely from week to week lets businesses pay overtime hours at diminishing rates as long as they pay workers a minimum base salary, regardless of how many hours they work. The method makes employers pay out overtime hours at half of a worker's "regular rate," the base wages employers multiply by one-and-one-half when paying overtime.Echoing Stanton's remarks, the DOL said in the preamble of Wednesday's final rule that it believes the new framework will allow businesses and their workforces "to better utilize flexible work schedules," which is of particular importance for individuals going back to work after the COVID-19 pandemic.The agency noted that some businesses will "likely" promote social distancing in part "by having their employees adopt variable work schedules" and potentially staggering their shifts."This rule will make it easier for employers and employees to agree to unique scheduling arrangements while allowing employees to retain access to the bonuses and premiums they would otherwise earn," the agency said in its rule.The final rule largely tracks a proposed version that the DOL put outthat would undo an Obama-era regulation meant to block businesses from shorting workers by shifting the bulk of their base salaries into bonuses. The rule is awaiting publication in the federal register and will take effect 60 days after it is published.Labor secretary Eugene Scalia said in a statement that the rule is indicative of the DOL's push toward lessening "unnecessary regulatory burdens" on businesses."Because of the clarity provided by this rule, employers will know they can pay workers' bonuses in a broader range of circumstances," Scalia said. "This rule comes at a time when millions of Americans are returning to work and will benefit from added flexibility in compensation."--Editing by Alyssa Miller.

For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.