Blackwater Founder Targets Intercept With Defamation Suit

Law360 (May 20, 2020, 6:53 PM EDT) -- Blackwater Founder Erik Prince has sued The Intercept for defamation over an article the publication ran alleging Prince offered military services to a Russian mercenary outfit that's under U.S. sanctions, according to documents filed Tuesday in Wyoming federal court. The Intercept, the publication's parent company First Look Media, and journalists Matthew Cole and Alex Emmons are out to get Prince because of his political orientation and his support for President Donald Trump, said the Blackwater founder, who sold the military contracting firm in 2010 and now heads a security and logistics company called Frontier Services Group. "Although The Intercept's crusade against...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS