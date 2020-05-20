$34M MDL Fee Bid Needs 'Complete Reanalysis,' Judge Says

Law360 (May 20, 2020, 10:10 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge told class counsel Wednesday she's going to do a "complete reanalysis" of their renewed bid for $34 million in fees for resolving battery price-fixing claims against Sony and others after the Ninth Circuit vacated her prior approval. During a hearing held via the Zoom videoconferencing tool, U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers ordered co-lead class counsel Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP to resubmit its initial proposal to serve as sole lead counsel so that she can consider it in deciding whether the $34 million attorney fee award is appropriate. The Ninth Circuit remanded the issue in September....

