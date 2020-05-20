Medical Clinic Fights NFL Bid To Nix Benefits Suit

Law360 (May 20, 2020, 7:32 PM EDT) -- A medical clinic has urged a Texas federal judge not to sack its suit accusing the NFL of directing an insurer to deny claims the clinic submitted for retired players' medical care, arguing federal benefits law doesn't preempt the case. Advanced Physicians SC on Tuesday opposed the NFL's bid to toss the case, which was transferred out of the Northern District of Illinois in October. Even though U.S. District Judge Manish Shah in Illinois had found that the Employee Retirement Income Security Act preempts the clinic's single claim of interference with prospective economic advantage, the clinic said on Tuesday that the...

