Telecom Co. Gets Arthrex Redo, Pharma & Gaming Cos. Don't

Law360 (May 20, 2020, 7:26 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday sent a case challenging Koninklijke KPN NV's telecommunications patent back to the Patent Trial and Appeal Board based on the court's Arthrex decision, a day after saying Moderna Therapeutics and Valve Corp. can't get similar remands. Moderna and Valve had been hoping to get second chances to invalidate drug delivery and video game controller patents, respectively, but a May 5 decision from the Federal Circuit limiting Arthrex remands to patent owners doomed their attempts, a panel said Tuesday. Since KPN is the patent owner and otherwise meets the qualifications to invoke Arthrex, its case was remanded....

