Covington Atty Grilled On Plans To Probe FCC Subsidy Fraud

Law360 (May 20, 2020, 4:57 PM EDT) -- The Senate Commerce Committee signed off Wednesday on the nomination of a Covington & Burling LLP associate as the next Federal Communications Commission inspector general, after grilling him on how he'll maintain impartiality and investigate fraud in the agency's subsidy programs. During a committee session Wednesday morning, Sen. Roger Wicker, R-S.D., pressed nominee Chase Johnson on how he'll handle bad data sets submitted to the FCC by carriers and later uncovered as wildly inaccurate. This particular problem cropped up when major carriers appeared to fudge nationwide cell coverage maps that were supposed to inform where the FCC would allocate mobile infrastructure...

