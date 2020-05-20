AbbVie Says Recent Antitrust Ruling Irrelevant In Humira Case

Law360 (May 20, 2020, 5:28 PM EDT) -- AbbVie Inc. has told an Illinois federal court that a recent ruling in a case involving speech recognition technology is not relevant whatsoever to Humira buyers' allegations that the pharmaceutical giant used a "patent thicket" to illegally delay less-expensive biosimilars for the immunosuppressant. Humira buyers filed a notice last week arguing that a May 6 ruling from a Massachusetts federal court on a motion to dismiss antitrust claims over a company's acquisition and use of thousands of patents supports denying AbbVie's bid to duck the generic delay suit. AbbVie responded on Tuesday that the allegations in the speech technology case —...

