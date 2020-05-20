2nd Circ. Affirms Defeat Of DeVry Insider-Trading Suit

Law360 (May 20, 2020, 5:50 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Wednesday affirmed a New York federal judge's decision that an unnamed DeVry University investor, an investment adviser and two portfolio managers are not considered a central group of "corporate insiders," a designation that a shareholder argued would allow him to reclaim funds lost in short-swing trades. The three-judge panel's published decision said that unnamed client John Doe wasn't a member of a group of corporate insiders and wasn't required to disgorge allegedly ill-gotten gains from short-swing profits. Aaron Rubenstein, a shareholder for the successor of DeVry Education Group, filed the suit in January 2017 alleging International Value...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS