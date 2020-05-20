Boeing Taps Ex-Kirkland Partner To Be Compliance Chief

Law360 (May 20, 2020, 1:45 PM EDT) -- Aviation industry giant Boeing has named a former Kirkland & Ellis LLP partner and associate counsel to President Barack Obama as the new chief compliance officer of its newly combined legal and compliance departments, the company confirmed. Uma Amuluru, most recently an assistant general counsel at Boeing, will take over the top compliance post effective immediately, the company announced in an internal memo Tuesday afternoon. Amuluru will report to Brett Gerry, chief legal officer and executive vice president of law and global compliance, a unit that resulted from the combination of the company's legal and compliance departments, which was announced last...

