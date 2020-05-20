5th Circ. Axes 'Fruitless' Appeal Of Chinese Drywall Settlement

Law360 (May 20, 2020, 5:42 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit on Wednesday denied a homeowner's "fruitless" appeal of his $300,000 damages award from a class settlement agreement in litigation over defective Chinese-manufactured drywall, finding the settlement agreement was final and barred appeals. In a three-page, per curiam published opinion, a three-judge panel said that homeowner Guilfort Dieuvil couldn't appeal his damages award due to express statements in the settlement agreement that bar him from doing so. The panel said that Dieuvil's appeal — which wasn't briefed, according to court records — was similar to an appeal the appellate court had denied recently. "In a recent unpublished opinion, this...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS