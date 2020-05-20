Calif. Uber Drivers Seek Class Cert. In Employee Status Fight

Law360 (May 20, 2020, 7:53 PM EDT) -- California drivers have asked a federal judge to certify their consolidated class action accusing Uber of flouting a Golden State worker classification law by labeling drivers as independent contractors to deny them proper wages, sick leave and expense reimbursements. Christopher James and Spencer Verhines filed a motion Tuesday asking U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen to certify a class of all Uber Technologies Inc. drivers who have transported passengers for the ride-hailing giant in California at any time since Feb. 28, 2019, and who opted out of arbitration. The drivers' attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan of Lichten & Liss-Riordan PC told Law360 Tuesday...

