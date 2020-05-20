Chicagoland Used Car Dealer Hit With Fingerprint Privacy Suit

Law360 (May 20, 2020, 7:42 PM EDT) -- A Chicago-area used luxury car dealer was hit Tuesday with proposed class claims in Illinois state court that it violated the state's biometric privacy law by requiring workers to scan their fingerprints for timekeeping without obtaining informed consent. Former employee Anastasia Isychko's lawsuit alleges that Jidd Motors Inc., which claims on its website to be the Chicagoland area's largest used luxury car dealer, unlawfully required her and other employees to scan their fingerprints through its biometric time clock without first disclosing its intent and plans for collecting their personal biometric information. Jidd's conduct violates the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act and leaves...

