DOD Tech Unit Signs Cloud Cybersecurity Deal With Google

Law360 (May 20, 2020, 9:25 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Defense's technology outreach unit has signed a deal to use a Google cloud management system to respond to cybersecurity threats, Google announced Wednesday, as the DOD increasingly moves its information technology platforms to the cloud. The Defense Innovation Unit will use Google Cloud's multi-cloud Anthos application, providing a central platform to detect, protect against and respond to threats across various clouds, including Amazon Web Services Inc.'s cloud and Microsoft Corp.'s Azure, the two largest commercial cloud platforms, as well Google's own cloud, Google said. "Google Cloud is a pioneer in 'zero trust' security and in deploying innovative...

