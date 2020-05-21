Gray Urges Justices To Rein In 3rd Circ. On Media Ownership

Law360 (May 21, 2020, 7:41 PM EDT) -- Gray Television has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold the FCC's most recent media ownership deregulation and called for the justices to reverse the Third Circuit stance that the agency has not justified relaxing the long-standing limits on broadcast station ownership. The Federal Communications Commission and the National Association of Broadcasters are asking the high court to review the Third Circuit's decision siding with Prometheus Radio Project's public interest challenge to the agency's effort to loosen ownership regulations. By taking the case, the U.S. Supreme Court may at long last decide the FCC's long-running feud with the Third Circuit over media ownership...

