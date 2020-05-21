Real Estate Rumors: Vornado, Housing Trust Group, Facebook

Law360 (May 21, 2020, 3:27 PM EDT) -- Vornado Realty Trust is close to finalizing a deal to have Facebook Inc. lease roughly 740,000 square feet of space at the real estate investment trust's Farley Post Office redevelopment project in Manhattan, Commercial Observer reported on Thursday, citing sources. The tech company would lease the office portion of the project, which is also slated to have 120,000 square feet of retail space, according to the report. Housing Trust Group has started work on a Miami affordable housing project for seniors, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Thursday. The developer has broken ground on Father Marquess-Barry Apartments, an $18.5 million...

