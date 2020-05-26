Daimler, Shipper Settle Vehicle Cartel Dispute In UK

Law360, London (May 26, 2020, 3:05 PM BST) -- Daimler has settled its claims accusing the European arm of Tokyo-based shipper NYK of participating in a plot to fix the price of cargo services for vehicles, a conspiracy the automaker said has cost it $187 million in damages. High Court Judge David Waksman has discontinued Daimler AG's suit against NYK Group Europe Ltd. — the London-based subsidiary of Japan's Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha — as the two sides have settled, according to a consent order dated May 18 but recently made public. The terms of the settlement were not disclosed. Representatives for Daimler and NYK did not immediately respond to requests for...

