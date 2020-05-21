Restaurant Consumers Eye Final Settlement OK In TCPA Suit

Law360 (May 21, 2020, 7:29 PM EDT) -- Consumers have asked a California federal judge for his final sign-off on a $4 million class action settlement to end a suit that claimed a restaurant consulting company violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act through a text-messaging campaign for quick-service chain A&W. More than 17,000 valid claim forms were submitted following U.S. District Judge Dale A. Drozd's preliminary approval of the settlement agreement with Harman Management Corp. in December, class counsel told the court Wednesday. If the judge gives the deal the final go-ahead, the settlement class members would each recover $157 out the settlement fund. "This is an excellent result...

