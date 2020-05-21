Contractor Says Financing Co. Helped Clients Skip Payments

Law360 (May 21, 2020, 4:28 PM EDT) -- A Florida remodeling company that performs energy-efficient home improvements said that an outfit certified by the government to finance the projects has an unfair policy that allows customers to skip out on paying contractors, according to a proposed class action filed Wednesday in California. Dependable Home Remodeling LLC detailed three occasions in which Florida property owners avoided paying the contractor for its work by refusing to sign a form that Renovate America Inc. required to release the payments. The Florida contractor said Renovate America's participation agreement "creates an incentive for abuse," because it says that contractors will only be paid for...

