Ill. High Court Says Paint Cos. Don't Owe For Lead Tests

Law360 (May 21, 2020, 2:16 PM EDT) -- A class of Illinois parents suing Sherwin-Williams, Conagra and other paint manufacturers to recover the cost of their children's mandatory blood tests to check for lead haven't suffered an injury because Medicaid ultimately footed the bill for the screenings, the Illinois Supreme Court ruled Thursday. Reversing an appellate court, the state's high court held in a 5-0 opinion that the parents, who say the companies should cover the cost of their children's lead tests because their paint put them at risk, couldn't show any actual economic loss, an essential element of their claim of intentional misrepresentation. "A cause of action for...

