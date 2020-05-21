Chancery OKs $15.6M Deal Ending SeaWorld 'Blackfish' Suit

Law360 (May 21, 2020, 2:17 PM EDT) -- SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. and stockholders secured Delaware Chancery Court approval Thursday for a $15.6 million total settlement ending a suit alleging the company's directors, officers and investors mishandled the fallout from a critical 2013 documentary on SeaWorld's treatment of killer whales and their trainers. Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III approved all aspects of the settlement, which included a $12.5 million payment by insurers to the company for derivative damages caused by its response to the "Blackfish" film, as well as a $3.125 million payment from a separate policy covering legal fees and related expenses for the winning side. "The benefit achieved here...

