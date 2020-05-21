Personal Injury Firm Wants Out Of Ex-Partner's TM Suit

Law360 (May 21, 2020, 5:16 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania law firm has fired back at a former partner's accusations that it is taking credit for his accomplishments even after he left to start his own practice, saying that the partner has "no business history of profitability" and failed to show how the firm misrepresented its services. Jeffrey M. Reiff & Associates PC urged U.S. District Judge John M. Gallagher on Wednesday to toss a lawsuit filed by Raymond M. Bily in February that claims the firm was still referring to Bily and his "very significant record of litigation successes" to advertise, despite requests to remove all references after...

