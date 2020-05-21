Chicago Tells 7th Circ. Park With Obama Center Is 'Still A Park'

Law360 (May 21, 2020, 5:08 PM EDT) -- The city of Chicago argued Thursday that it should be allowed to let former President Barack Obama construct a $500 million presidential center on public park land, telling the Seventh Circuit a park featuring a presidential center is "still a park." Chicago urged a three-judge panel during oral argument to rule as a lower court did and reject environmental group Protect Our Parks Inc.'s claims that allowing the Obama Presidential Center to be constructed in a South Side park would constitute an improper use of public land. The OPC will serve "a very, very public purpose" and operate in line with other museums...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS