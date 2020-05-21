CRT Makers Don't Want $542M In Deals Paused For Appeals

Law360 (May 21, 2020, 6:37 PM EDT) -- Electronics makers gunning to finalize $542 million worth of price-fixing deals with cathode ray tube buyers have pressed a California federal court to forge ahead with the approval process even though appeals over the settlements are underway. Samsung, Panasonic, Toshiba and other CRT manufacturers that have been battling allegations they conspired to hike up the price of the TV and computer part for more than a decade argued Wednesday there's no reason to put off the resolution any longer. "Staying final settlement approval would impair weighty public and private interests in settlement — interests that are particularly significant in a matter...

