Apartment Owner's $1M Harvey Claim Sent To Arbitration

Law360 (May 21, 2020, 4:19 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge handed a win to a group of insurers Thursday, ordering that claims brought by an apartment complex owner seeking more than $1 million for allegedly fraudulent insurance appraisals of damage sustained during Hurricane Harvey must go to arbitration. U.S. District Judge Kenneth M. Hoyt agreed in a one-page order with Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's, London, and eight other insurers that Bollinger Investment Partners Ltd.'s claims including breach of contract, violation of Texas insurance codes, unfair insurance practices, and negligence, must be arbitrated under Bollinger's commercial property insurance policy. In a separate but related Thursday order, Judge Hoyt...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS