FCC Upholds Order Letting Ga. Counties Get In-State Satellite

Law360 (May 21, 2020, 8:06 PM EDT) -- Three northern Georgia counties can continue to receive television programming from the Atlanta region, despite objections from South Carolina-based stations that previously provided the counties with broadcasts. In a Wednesday order, the Federal Communications Commission dismissed three applications for review from four local South Carolina stations after the agency's Media Bureau expanded the markets of local Atlanta-based stations to include Franklin, Hart and Stephens counties. Before the bureau's changes, the FCC said satellite television subscribers in the three northern Georgia counties near the border with the Carolinas essentially received only South Carolina and North Carolina TV stations, which limited their access to...

