USCIS Nixes Itinerary Policy In Settling Guest Worker Visa Suit

Law360 (May 21, 2020, 8:57 PM EDT) -- U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services will be dropping changes it made to its H-1B guest worker visa program to resolve an information technology trade group's claims that the policies were unlawful and were unlawfully implemented. USCIS struck a settlement with ITServe Alliance Inc. on Wednesday, agreeing to reopen within 90 days all H-1B visa cases that are in litigation challenging the policies that narrowed the definition of an "employee-employer relationship" and required employers to submit foreign employees' work itineraries for three years. The deal stipulated that if USCIS needs more information to reprocess visa applications, the agency must issue a decision...

