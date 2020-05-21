Google Reasserts Claim That Ad Tech Co. Lied To USPTO

Law360 (May 21, 2020, 8:30 PM EDT) -- Google is bolstering its defenses against allegations that it stole a San Diego company's patented online advertising technology, telling a California federal judge that the company is attempting to skirt evidence that the patents were obtained by deceiving the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. In a brief filed Wednesday, Google urged U.S. District Judge Cathy A. Bencivengo not to strike its affirmative defense that Impact Engine Inc. cannot sue over some of Impact Engine's advertising patents because the patents were improperly obtained and unenforceable. As part of its defense, Google had claimed that three inventors and their prosecuting attorney intentionally deceived...

