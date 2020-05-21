TurboTax Users Slam Intuit's 9th Circ. Bid To Force Arbitration

Law360 (May 21, 2020, 6:58 PM EDT) -- TurboTax users asked the Ninth Circuit to uphold a ruling that they weren't compelled to arbitrate allegations that they were inappropriately steered away from the free version of the software, saying they never agreed to arbitration. Despite the assertions of TurboTax maker Intuit Inc., users of the software never agreed to an arbitration clause that was buried in obscure text on the company's website, the customers said in a brief filed Wednesday. As a lower court ruled, that notice was not conspicuous enough to form an enforceable contract with the users, according to the customers. "The court correctly rejected Intuit's claim...

