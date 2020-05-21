NY Court Won't Add $240K Interest To $5.3M Fire Death Award

Law360 (May 21, 2020, 9:36 PM EDT) -- A New York appeals court on Thursday refused to add $240,000 in requested interest to a $5.3 million trial judgment over the death of a mentally disabled person in a fire at a state home, saying paperwork delays, whether attributable to the state or not, stopped the interest clock. The case arose from the death of Gloria Bonilla on March 21, 2009, due to a fire at a state-run home for mentally disabled people. According to CNN, there was such a fire on March 21, 2009, at a group home for the mentally disabled in upstate New York in a town...

