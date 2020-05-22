Alston & Bird On The Hook For Larger Malpractice Award

Law360 (May 22, 2020, 12:28 PM EDT) -- A Georgia state appellate court has reinstated the bulk of a $2.1 million judgment against Alston & Bird LLP, finding a lower court cut too much from that award after a jury agreed with a family-run management company that the firm committed professional malpractice. Alston & Bird should be on the hook for the entire $1.1 million in fees and costs that the jury awarded Hatcher Management Holdings LLC, while $697,000 in compensatory damages should only be reduced by 8% rather than by 68%, according to Thursday's ruling by the Georgia Court of Appeals. A jury determined in February 2018 that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS