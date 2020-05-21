CPUC Vote On PG&E Bankruptcy Delayed As Ratepayers Rail

Law360, San Francisco (May 21, 2020, 8:52 PM EDT) -- The California Public Utilities Commission heard Thursday from Pacific Gas and Electric Co. customers urging it to reject the utility's bankruptcy plan, but the agency delayed its scheduled vote on the plan due to an outside communication it received during a mandated quiet period ahead of its decision. The commission postponed its vote on PG&E's $58 billion reorganization plan — which includes a $13.5 billion settlement with Northern California wildfire survivors — until May 28, the same day the bankruptcy court is set to hold a confirmation trial. The postponement came after the CPUC received prohibited outside communication from a wildfire survivor...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS