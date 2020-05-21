9th Circ. To Weigh In On Lloyd's Arbitration Dispute

Law360 (May 21, 2020, 9:43 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit will consider for the first time whether Washington law barring arbitration in insurance matters preempts international arbitration of such disputes in a case involving a $5.7 million insurance claim stemming from flood damage caused by Hurricane Harvey. The circuit court on Tuesday granted the petition filed by the owner of a Houston townhouse complex, Roundhill I LP, which had sought permission to appeal U.S. District Judge Ronald B. Leighton's decision signing off on an arbitration bid by Lloyd's underwriters and their claims administrator. At issue in the dispute is whether Washington law barring mandatory arbitration agreements in insurance...

