Who Won Spokeo? Attys Still Debating 4 Years Later

Law360 (May 26, 2020, 8:23 PM EDT) -- When the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in May 2016 that plaintiffs must allege concrete harm to prop up statutory privacy claims, both class counsel and the defense bar declared victory. Four years later, the question of who actually won is still hotly contested, with each side claiming gains from a ruling that continues to divide federal appellate courts. Ryan D. Andrews of Edelson PC, who represented plaintiff Thomas Robins in the Article III standing dispute with people search engine Spokeo, recalled how his "heart sank" when he learned that Justice Samuel Alito had authored the decision. "But then we read it,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS