Man U Says Sega Game Customization Infringes Logo TM

Law360, London (May 22, 2020, 7:24 PM BST) -- Manchester United urged a London judge Friday to let it bolster its infringement case against Sega Games over its popular fantasy soccer game to target a feature the soccer club said encourages users to replace generic logos with the club's trademarked crest. The soccer club seeks to add a claim to its suit against Sega and Sports Interactive Ltd., the developer behind the team-management simulation game, Football Manager, based on a new EU regulation that creates liability for "preparatory acts" to infringement. During Friday's High Court hearing before Judge Paul Morgan, a lawyer for Man U, Simon Malynicz QC of Three...

