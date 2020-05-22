Charter Hit With Suit Over 'Bait-And-Switch' Cable TV Scheme

Law360 (May 22, 2020, 1:52 PM EDT) -- Five Ohio and Kentucky residents filed a proposed class action against Charter Communications in Connecticut on Thursday, accusing the telecommunications company of conducting a "bait-and-switch scheme" when advertising and selling their Spectrum cable television services. Randall Byrne, David Kleuskens, Jerry Henry, Jason Weber and Susan Foster-Harper are accusing Charter Communications Inc. of advertising a promotional fixed monthly rate but deceptively increasing fees and other charges — resulting in a rising rate. "Through this bait-and-switch scheme, Charter has unfairly and improperly extracted billions of dollars in ill-gotten gains from consumers across the country, including those in Ohio and Kentucky," the complaint said....

