DOL Looks To Beat Congress' Review Clock With 3 New Rules

Law360 (May 26, 2020, 8:07 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor finalized regulations last week covering pay and overtime issues and the labor secretary's power to review administrative decisions, looking to lock in key rules before they become fair game for the next Congress to rescind. Putting a significant dent in its regulatory backlog, the DOL finalized three notable rules that expand how certain employers can qualify as "retail" businesses to fall under an exemption to the Fair Labor Standards Act, let employers offer bonuses and hazard pay to workers with "fluctuating workweeks," and expand the secretary of labor's authority to review rulings by two legal panels...

