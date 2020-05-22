Dems' Bill Would Require Watchdog Firings To Be For Cause

Law360 (May 22, 2020, 5:06 PM EDT) -- A quartet of senior Democrats introduced a bill on Friday that requires any removal of an inspector general to be for cause, a response to President Donald Trump's allegedly retaliatory firings of watchdogs investigating his administration. The Inspector General Independence Act would bar the president from removing any inspector general from their role outside of nine specific reasons, such as permanent incapacity, neglect of their duties or an abuse of their authority, which would require documentation to prove. "Unfortunately, this bill has become necessary because the Trump administration has launched a campaign against inspectors general for doing their jobs, for investigating...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS