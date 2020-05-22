FCC Mulls Delaying C-Band Overhaul For DC Circ. Challenge

Law360 (May 22, 2020, 6:41 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission is asking for public comment on a proposed delay of plans to convert a swath of satellite spectrum to airwaves available for 5G mobile providers, after a group of small satellite operators challenged the decision in D.C. federal court. The agency is accepting public comments until Wednesday on a joint petition to pause their March order purposing 60% of the C-Band satellite spectrum and rendering it unavailable for small satellite operators that currently use the band. Reply comments are due June 1. ABS Global Ltd., Empresa Argentina de Soluciones Satelitales SA, and Hispamar Satélites SA and Hispasat...

