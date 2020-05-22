NCAA Amateurism Under Fire As 9th Circ. Opens Door To Pay

Law360 (May 22, 2020, 3:12 PM EDT) -- A recent Ninth Circuit ruling allowing colleges to provide athletes with more education-related benefits could set the stage for future litigation seeking to further loosen limits on compensation, as the NCAA moves forward with its own reforms. A three-judge Ninth Circuit panel this month affirmed a lower court ruling that found National Collegiate Athletic Association limits on the education-related benefits schools may offer athletes violate federal antitrust law. The ruling, characterized by plaintiffs as a "step forward," will allow athletes to receive a host of benefits — from computers to musical instruments, to free tutoring to internship stipends — as part...

