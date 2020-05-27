Justices Should Construe Computer Fraud Law Narrowly

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 4:56 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court is reviewing U.S. v. Van Buren,[1] in which the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit ruled that a police officer exceeded his authorized access under the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act when he used his law enforcement database for an unauthorized purpose. The petitioner and amicus briefs characterize the legislative intent of the CFAA as an anti-hacking law and, therefore, posit that mere misuse of a computer does not constitute exceeding authorized access under the statute because such an interpretation would potentially criminalize any violation of an employer's computer usage policy, no matter how trivial....

