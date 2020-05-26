5th Circ. Won't Revive Phillips 66 Workers' ERISA Suit

Law360 (May 26, 2020, 11:56 AM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit affirmed Phillips 66's win in a proposed class action alleging the oil and gas company allowed employees to invest their retirement savings too heavily in Phillips' former parent company despite knowing the stock was a risky investment. A three-judge panel agreed Friday with a Texas federal judge's 2018 decision that the Employee Retirement Income Security Act didn't require Phillips 66 to reduce its retirement plan's level of investment in ConocoPhillips stock. Because the Phillips 66 Savings Plan was a 401(k) plan, if employees and retirees invested too heavily in the risky stock, that's their problem, the Fifth Circuit...

