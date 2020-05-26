Warner Music Group Plans IPO To The Tune Of $1.7B

Law360 (May 26, 2020, 5:36 PM EDT) -- Media giant Warner Music Group Corp. on Tuesday set a price range on an estimated $1.7 billion initial public offering, represented by Debevoise & Plimpton LLP, setting the stage for the largest U.S. IPO since February. New York-based Warner Group told regulators it plans to offer 70 million shares priced between $23 and $26, raising $1.71 billion at midpoint. The offering is expected to price during the week of June 1, according to IPO research firm Renaissance Capital. Should shares price at midpoint, the offering would be the largest U.S. IPO since contract research organization PPD Inc. raised $1.6 billion on Feb....

