Georgetown Dad Pleads Guilty To Bribing Tennis Coach

Law360 (May 26, 2020, 2:38 PM EDT) -- The sprawling "Varsity Blues" college admissions and testing scandal has snagged its 55th defendant, with a Pennsylvania parent pleading guilty on Tuesday to bribing Georgetown University's head tennis coach for a spot for his daughter at the elite school. Robert Repella of Ambler, Pennsylvania, pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud in a video conference hearing before U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs. He is the 26th parent to plead guilty in the case, according to prosecutors. Telling Judge Burroughs he is "taking responsibility" for his actions, Repella repeatedly told the court...

