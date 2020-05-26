NJ Delivery Co. Fights For Arbitration In Wage Spat

Law360 (May 26, 2020, 6:24 PM EDT) -- US Pack Logistics Inc. has told a New Jersey court that a federal magistrate judge should've ordered arbitration in a delivery driver's proposed wage and hour class action, saying the driver is not a transportation worker engaged in interstate commerce who'd be exempt from arbitration. The delivery and logistics provider asked U.S. District Judge Robert B. Kugler to override U.S. Magistrate Judge Ann Marie Donio's April 24 recommended order denying US Pack's renewed bid to compel arbitration in Michael Easterday's proposed class action. Easterday claims the company incorrectly classified delivery drivers and couriers as independent contractors to deny them proper wages...

