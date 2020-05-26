GE, Fund Can't Agree On Arbitrator In $205M ERISA Case

Law360 (May 26, 2020, 8:46 PM EDT) -- A dispute between General Electric and a union pension fund over who will arbitrate a $205 million withdrawal liability lawsuit has escalated, with both GE and the fund accusing each other of refusing to cooperate and asking an Oklahoma federal judge to step in. In a status report filed by the Boilermaker-Blacksmith National Pension Trust on Tuesday, the fund accused GE of "dragg[ing] its feet for weeks" after a Kansas federal judge ordered the company and fund to mutually select one of three arbitrators, then ignoring the fund's preferred arbitrator, then refusing to cooperate on a joint status report. Instead GE...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS