Okla. Gov. Insists Tribal Gambling Compacts Didn't Renew

Law360 (May 26, 2020, 5:16 PM EDT) -- Oklahoma's governor is not backing down from his argument that he has the right to renegotiate tribal-state gambling compacts, telling a federal judge in a suit brought by the Cherokee, Chickasaw and Choctaw nations that the compacts didn't automatically renew, as the tribes contend. Gov. Kevin Stitt said Friday in a motion for partial summary judgment that he timely invoked a provision in the Class III gambling compacts allowing Oklahoma's governor to renegotiate the deal terms, saying the tribes refused to renegotiate and incorrectly asserted that the gambling deals were clearly set to automatically renew at the start of the year....

