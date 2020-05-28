Trump Tweets Kill Bipartisan FISA Surveillance Bill

Law360 (May 28, 2020, 3:05 PM EDT) -- House Democratic leaders on Thursday canceled votes to reauthorize lapsed national security surveillance powers with some changes meant to prevent abuses, dropping a previously bipartisan bill after President Donald Trump tweeted that Republicans should oppose it. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that she wanted to work with the Senate to hammer out a new deal to reauthorize Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act powers, after efforts to pass a previously bipartisan bill fell apart. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) The scrubbed votes mean there is no end in sight to a two-month lapse of Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act spy powers that expired in March....

