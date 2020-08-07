Google, Oracle Spar Over 7th Amendment At High Court

Law360 (August 7, 2020, 4:27 PM EDT) -- Responding to an unusual call for extra briefing, Google and Oracle on Friday filed dueling arguments with the U.S. Supreme Court over whether their decadelong copyright war should end with an anti-climactic ruling on appellate deference. The U.S. Supreme Court asked Google and Oracle for briefs about appellate deference in May, after agreeing to take up a copyright dispute in which the Federal Circuit has twice sided with Oracle. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) The "supplemental" briefs, filed at the unprompted request of the high court, dealt with whether the Federal Circuit was too rigorous when it overturned a jury verdict that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS